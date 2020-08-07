Taylor Farms Issues Recall of Products Containing Onions Because of Possible Health Risk

Taylor Farms Texas, a Dallas, TX establishment, is voluntarily recalling products containing onions as a result of the expanded onion recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which resulted in a recall by Taylor Farms’ onion supplier. These recalls are due to concerns of the potential for contamination by Salmonella spp.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Taylor Farms TX products subject to the recall are limited to the code dates listed below. No other Taylor Farms products are impacted by this recall.

Store Name Product Description UPC Best If Used By Date Lot Codes Products Shipped to Select Stores in These States Kroger Taylor Farms Macaroni Salad, 9.9 oz. container 030223015642 8/5/2020

8/6/2020 TFD212

TFD213 LA, TX Kroger Taylor Farms Rotini Pasta Salad, 10 oz. container 030223002789 8/5/2020

8/6/2020 TFD212

TFD213 LA, TX Kroger Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, 6.25 oz. 03223028611 8/3/2020

8/4/2020 TFD212

TFD213 LA, TX Walmart Marketside Diced Yellow Onion 3/8″, 8 oz. tray 681131328739 8/11/2020 TFD212 CO, IA, IL, KS, MO, ND, NE, OK, SD Walmart Marketside Diced Mirepoix, 10 oz. tray 681131276511 8/10/2020 TFD212 CO, IA, IL, KS, MO, ND, NE, OK, SD Walmart Marketside Fajita Stir Fry, 8 oz. tray 681131093026 8/10/2020 TFD212 CO, IA, IL, KS, MO, ND, NE, OK, SD Walmart Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, 6.25 oz. 030223110095 8/4/2020

8/5/2020 TFD212

TFD213 TX

Taylor Farms has not received any reports of illnesses to date associated with these recalled items. The recalled products were distributed from 07/30/2020 – 08/01/2020. The retailers involved have been instructed to remove any remaining product from their shelves and to dispose of any of the remaining product in their inventory.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of the recalled products immediately. Consumers may call for further information at (855) 455-0098 between the hours of 9 am (CST) and 5 pm (CST) Monday through Friday. Consumers with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider.

