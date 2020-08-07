Taylor Farms Issues Recall of Products Containing Onions Because of Possible Health Risk

Taylor Farms Texas, a Dallas, TX establishment, is voluntarily recalling products containing onions as a result of the expanded onion recall initiated by Thomson International, Inc., which resulted in a recall by Taylor Farms’ onion supplier. These recalls are due to concerns of the potential for contamination by Salmonella spp.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Taylor Farms TX products subject to the recall are limited to the code dates listed below. No other Taylor Farms products are impacted by this recall.

Store NameProduct DescriptionUPCBest If Used By DateLot CodesProducts Shipped to Select Stores in These States
KrogerTaylor Farms Macaroni Salad, 9.9 oz. container0302230156428/5/2020
8/6/2020		TFD212
TFD213		LA, TX
KrogerTaylor Farms Rotini Pasta Salad, 10 oz. container0302230027898/5/2020
8/6/2020		TFD212
TFD213		LA, TX
KrogerTaylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, 6.25 oz.032230286118/3/2020
8/4/2020		TFD212
TFD213		LA, TX
WalmartMarketside Diced Yellow Onion 3/8″, 8 oz. tray6811313287398/11/2020TFD212CO, IA, IL, KS, MO, ND, NE, OK, SD
WalmartMarketside Diced Mirepoix, 10 oz. tray6811312765118/10/2020TFD212CO, IA, IL, KS, MO, ND, NE, OK, SD
WalmartMarketside Fajita Stir Fry, 8 oz. tray6811310930268/10/2020TFD212CO, IA, IL, KS, MO, ND, NE, OK, SD
WalmartTaylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich, 6.25 oz.0302231100958/4/2020
8/5/2020		TFD212
TFD213		TX

Taylor Farms has not received any reports of illnesses to date associated with these recalled items. The recalled products were distributed from 07/30/2020 – 08/01/2020. The retailers involved have been instructed to remove any remaining product from their shelves and to dispose of any of the remaining product in their inventory.

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of the recalled products immediately. Consumers may call for further information at (855) 455-0098 between the hours of 9 am (CST) and 5 pm (CST) Monday through Friday. Consumers with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider.

Taylor Farms USDA Recalled Products

