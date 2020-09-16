The Makers of HERDEZ Brand Salsa Expand with Launch of “Traditional Guacamole” Line

The makers of the HERDEZ® brand, the number one selling salsa brand in Mexico and a staple in kitchens for over 100 years, today announced the introduction of a delicious new line of refrigerated guacamole. Made with only simple ingredients, the HERDEZ™ Traditional Guacamole line brings the authentic flavors of Mexico straight to homes everywhere in a tasty, ready-to-eat format that means less time prepping and more time dipping.

Containing only seven ingredients, including real Hass avocados, tomato, onion, cilantro and green peppers, the new guacamole is available in two varieties—Mild and Spicy. HERDEZ™ Traditional Guacamole gives Mexican food lovers a new way to combine their love for avocado with their love for traditional Mexican food and can be enjoyed with other HERDEZ® brand favorites such as HERDEZ® Salsa Casera, HERDEZ® Salsa Verde and the wildly popular HERDEZ Guacamole Salsa™.

“Guacamole plays a huge role in Mexican cuisine and it continues to grow in popularity with an estimated 2.6 billion pounds of avocados being consumed by Americans in 2019,” said Diana DeLoza, senior brand manager at MegaMex Foods. “The recipe of this guacamole came from the archives of Fundacion HERDEZ, a non-profit culinary library in the heart of Mexico City. The Fundacion has been researching and preserving Mexican culinary traditions since 1987. We are proud to partner with the Fundacion to bring to the consumers’ homes the real taste of Mexico with this product offering.”

Featuring only high-quality ingredients with no preservatives or artificial flavors added, the new HERDEZ™ Traditional Guacamole line (SRP $2.64–$5.99) is available in 8- and 15-ounce cups as well as four packs of 2-ounce mild single cups. You can find the new line in the deli section at select grocery stores nationwide.

