Good Foods Celebrates “Guactoberfest” by Positioning Guacamole as More Than Just a Dip

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, is elevating the versatility of guacamole throughout the month of October by way of the “Guactoberfest” campaign. The Good Foods line of guacamole consists of Chunky Guacamole, Spicy Guacamole and Southwest Guacamole, and come in a variety of sizes such as single-serve and party size.

“Guacamole is our flagship product here at Good Foods,” said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing at Good Foods. “While guacamole is certainly great on its own, we’re excited for shoppers to experience the many ways this product can be consumed through our ‘Guactoberfest’ celebration.”

Each week in October, Good Foods’ influencer partner, JazzyThings, will share new recipes demonstrating how to incorporate guacamole into meals with options like “Air Fried Guacamole Bites” and “Guac Taco Pizza.” Good Foods will run promotional campaigns with digital grocery and retail partners to share new recipe ideas and build brand awareness. Additionally, Good Foods will host a weekly giveaway on social media that includes a $500 Visa gift card, as well as coupons and other prizes.

To further encourage shoppers to celebrate “Guactoberfest,” Good Foods is targeting a key demographic – football fans. Collaborations with the Wisconsin Badgers, Minneapolis Gophers and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams encourage fans to enter drawings and play “scratch off” games online to win prizes.

