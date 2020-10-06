University of California, Davis Study Confirms Better Market Life for Plums Treated with AgroFresh’s SmartFresh™ Quality System

Philadelphia – New research conducted by the University of California, Davis found significant quality benefits for plums and pluots using the SmartFresh™ Quality System, an industry-trusted solution that allows growers, packers and retailers to better manage ripening from the field to the consumer. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (“AgroFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, has commercialized SmartFresh™ for more than 20 years and continues to expand its use globally.

“Through this research we were able to investigate the effectiveness of AgroFresh’s SmartFresh Quality System on plums and pluots,” says Dr. Carlos Crisosto, director of fruit and nut research and information center at the University of California, Davis. “In addition to extending shelf life, SmartFresh-treated fruits maintained optimal flavor and visual characteristics, as well as a reduced incidence of disorders that enhance market life and reduce waste.”

The UC Davis research confirms the commercial practice in many countries where packers rely on SmartFresh to extend the marketability of their plums. The study demonstrated that plums and pluots treated with SmartFresh offer five key benefits for growers, packers and consumers:

· Extend market life by six to nine days

· Preserve firmness, which is notably superior versus untreated plums (24 days for plums and 15 days for pluots), providing an opportunity for growers to target overseas markets

· Delay softening and skin color changes after the fruits are removed from cold storage

· Maintain ability to ripen properly and maintain flavor (organic acids) at the “ready-to-eat” stage by reducing titratable acidity

· Reduce the incidence of cold storage disorders such as flesh browning, flesh bleeding and flesh translucency

“The results from this study further signify why customers collaborate with AgroFresh. The SmartFresh Quality System provides a range of post-harvest benefits even for vulnerable, highly perishable fruits,” says Fernando Edagi, North America business development manager at AgroFresh. “We’re continuing to invest in the expansion of solutions across various crops, so the produce industry has access to proven solutions that extend shelf life, help deliver optimal taste and texture, and reduce food loss and waste.”

The SmartFresh Quality System helps to preserve the texture, firmness, taste and appearance of produce during storage, transportation and retail display. AgroFresh has over two decades of Research & Development innovation, technical investment and extensive, customer-specific know-how with SmartFresh. This trusted and proven solution is now available for use throughout the world across numerous crops** including pome fruit, avocado, banana, melon, tomato, broccoli, mango, peach, nectarine, persimmon, kiwifruit, lime, watermelon and plum.

SmartFresh Quality System customers have access to local AgroFresh account managers who can provide on-demand customer guidance and assistance. Regional and local service centers, including AgroFresh’s research center in Fresno, CA, are also available to assist customers. AgroFresh’s team of experts adhere to regulatory guidelines, strict COVID-19 safety protocols and utilize appropriate procedures to deliver outstanding, reliable and uninterrupted service.

AgroFresh (Nasdaq:AGFS) is a leading global innovator and provider of science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by providing near- and post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving our planet’s resources and reducing global food waste. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

*SmartFresh Technology is registered by the US EPA; Registration No. 71297-2 (not registered for use on Plum or Pluot in California)

SmartFresh SmartTabs is registered by the US EPA; Registration No. 71297-3

SmartFresh InBox is registered by the US EPA; Registration No., 71297-5 (not registered for use on Plum or Pluot in California)

**For SmartFresh crop registration status in a particular country, check with your local AgroFresh representative.