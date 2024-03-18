Tillamook County Creamery Association Honored at World Championship Cheese Contest

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Oregon-based Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) – the fastest-growing cheese brand in the country – announced several top honors were secured at the World Championship Cheese Contest. The contest has been hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association biennially since 1957 and is the world’s premier technical cheese, butter, and yogurt competition.

With more than 3,300 entries from more than 25 countries, dairy processors vied for the coveted gold-medal and best-of-class awards across 142 different classes. Evaluated by a panel of international judges, TCCA was recognized with the following honors:

Best of Class:

Sharp Cheddar (6 months to 1 year): Tillamook Sharp Cheddar

Second Award:

“What an incredible honor to take home not one, but four awards for Tillamook at the World Championship Cheese Contest this year!” said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence, TCCA, and a World Championship Cheese Contest Judge. “This prestigious event brings together dairy processors at the top of their class from around the world, and we are thrilled to be recognized out of nearly 3,300 entries for our high-quality cheeses. We take great pride in each and every product we make, uncompromising on standards and obsessively sourcing ingredients to bring bold, sharp flavors to every bite, and we can’t wait to share the joy in these award wins with our fans.”

Tillamook’s award-winning cheese is available at major retailers nationwide. To learn more about Tillamook, find store locations, or purchase products online, visit Tillamook.com.

