Toufayan Goes Pink For October To Support Breast Cancer Research

Ridgefield, N.J. – Toufayan Bakeries, one of the oldest family run bakeries in the US, is supporting their communities again this October by donating a portion of proceeds from 150,000 specially marked pink packages of their best-selling Pita and Wraps to fund breast cancer research.

“As a third-generation baker, recipes, methods and old-world secrets have been passed down over the decades, but our family also passed down the importance in giving back to the community,” said Karen Toufayan, VP of marketing and sales for Toufayan. “We wanted to support those fighting breast cancer and the survivors, and what better way than with the signature ribbon and pink packaging on our classic breads, followed by a donation to support breast cancer research, patient support and education.”

You can help support Toufayan’s mission by looking for specially marked packages of Toufayan Original Pita and Wraps featuring pink trim and the breast cancer awareness ribbon in stores through the month of October.

Since 1926, families have been relyin' on the fresh taste of Toufayan. Toufayan is one of the oldest and largest privately held specialty bread bakeries in the US. Based in Ridgefield, N.J. with bakeries in Orlando and Plant City, Florida, the third generation of Toufayans oversees the entire process from ingredient sourcing and production to distribution.