D’Arrigo California Celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month With a 21 Year Partnership of ‘Growing’ For Prevention

Salinas, CA: As of 1999, D’Arrigo California has donated over $2 million to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) to fund innovative breast cancer research. To raise awareness a pink ribbon adorns the packaging and cartons of D’Arrigo California products under the Andy Boy® label that you find in grocery stores and restaurants domestically and internationally. It is D’Arrigo California’s goal to ‘grow’ prevention through education, and find a cure for breast cancer during our lifetime.

Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® has raised more than $400 million to advance the most promising breast cancer research worldwide that will help lead to prevention and a cure. Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. BCRF-funded researchers continue to bring the world closer to ending breast cancer as a life-threatening disease.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to support BCRF. In the 21 year partnership with BCRF, our financial commitment has led to 42,000 research hours conducted by 275 researchers around the world at leading academic and medical institutions in 15 countries in an effort to develop innovative treatments to save lives from this disease,” stated John D’Arrigo, D’Arrigo California, President/CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We are extremely proud to play a vital part in these encouraging statistics to find a cure and end breast cancer.”

Breast Cancer Statistics*:

1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S.

The average 5-year survival rate for early-stage breast cancer is more than 90%.

Breast cancer deaths have declined by nearly 40% over the past three decades.

More than 42,000 women and 500 men die from breast cancer each year.

There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S.

*Statistics from Breast Cancer Research Foundation®

“Research is the reason deaths from breast cancer have declined by 40 percent since our founding,” said Myra Biblowit, BCRF President and CEO. “By partnering with BCRF, D’Arrigo California has undoubtedly impacted that trajectory. We are deeply grateful for their continued commitment and, together, we are moving closer to achieving our shared goal of ending breast cancer once and for all.”

Andy Boy packaging and cartons with BCRF pink ribbon to increase awareness and education of breast cancer.

About BCRF

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. This year, BCRF will award $59.5 million to support the work of more than 275 scientists, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S.—the only one with an “A+” from CharityWatch and Charity Navigator’s highest rating of four stars. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

About D’Arrigo California

From the day the company was founded in 1923 by Stefano and Andrea D’Arrigo, two immigrants from Messina, Sicily, innovation has been its hallmark. In addition to its conventional and organic vegetable product line and wine grapes, D’Arrigo offers strategies and solutions to its customers in everything from seed research and development, food safety and sustainability, to entirely new approaches to packaging, harvesting and shipping. The company’s brand, Andy Boy®, is known for signature products like broccoli, broccoli rabe, fennel and romaine hearts. D’Arrigo California grows not only conventional and organic products year-round, but also provides services that include cross docking, consolidation, custom growing and commercial cooling. Visit www.andyboy.com to learn more.