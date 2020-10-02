Pop Up Grocer Announces Your Brand to be Featured at Brooklyn Location Opening October 2020

(New York, NY – ​ Pop Up Grocer,​ the world’s first-ever traveling pop-up grocery store, will bring its roster of innovative consumer brands to New York this fall for a month-long residency in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Opening October 2nd through November 1st, Pop Up Grocer will showcase a select group of qualifying brands, vetted by founder Emily Schildt and the Pop Up Grocer team, including Yes! Apples, a women-owned and New York-grown apple brand that is sweetening life one apple.​

“Everything we do at Yes! Apples–from the growers we partner with to the land we grow on–is driven by our commitment to grow the highest-quality apples for our customers,” says Tenley Fitzgerald, VP of Marketing. Yes! Apples is the first apple brand to take a multi-channel, consumer-first approach by connecting directly with customers beyond the produce aisle. They are driving customers to retail through their lifestyle content and partnerships online. “So many shoppers discover new products through channels like Instagram, and we want to meet consumers where they are. We are already interacting with consumers daily through our social channels, giveaways, and partnerships, all to reinvigorate consumers’ passion and excitement for apples, and to drive them into retailers asking for Yes!” Through its commitment to their process, people, and land, this New York-grown and women-owned brand deliver the country’s best-tasting apples to grocery stores across the nation.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Pop-Up Grocer as the only fresh product amongst 150+ CPG brands. It’s fall in New York City, and we can’t think of a better time to share some of our favorite varieties grown in New York with New York,” says Fitzgerald. “One exciting variety that we are featuring at Pop-Up Grocer is the SnapDragon, which was developed at Cornell University, and is exclusively grown in New York. SnapDragon apples burst with delicious juices with every bite, and keep eaters coming back for more with its distinct artisanal flavor.”

In a world where there is a seemingly ceaseless and overwhelming amount of choice, Pop Up Grocer exists to cull through the clutter and bring the joy of discovery to the grocery experience. Founded in 2019, Pop Up Grocer has created a unique space for unveiling new products, with stores in Los Angeles, Austin, and two previous stores in New York, with their third location coming this Fall.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pop Up Grocer has succeeded as a place for happiness and a sense of normalcy. The pop-ups now include private appointments to cater to each individual visitor’s needs and allow for a more personal shopping experience. The stores maintain the health of visitors and staff, requiring masks for entry and enforcing safe distancing. With the nimble and flexible nature of the business, Schildt has adapted each pop-up to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s retail landscape.

“It is so rewarding to be back in New York, a year later, and to return to a new neighborhood through which we can continue to grow our community. As we’ve traveled the country visiting various cities, we’ve thought much about our home base, particularly during these trying times. We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring joy and a sense of normalcy to those who have supported us from the very beginning.” Emily Schildt, Pop Up Grocer Founder.

Since Pop Up Grocer’s inception, the company has donated 5% of all in-store sales to local causes with immediate impact. As of August 2020, Pop Up Grocer has shifted its 5% donation to build The Fund, a packaged gift to one emerging early-stage, Black-owned brand, to include a variety of services and generosity from the Pop Up Grocer team and partners, in addition to the monetary contribution.

Located at 111 N 5​th​ in Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY visitors can shop each day from 10 AM to 7 PM, with private appointments daily from 9 AM-10 AM available for scheduling through the Pop Up Grocer website beginning October 2nd through November 1st. For more information, please visit ​ p​ opupgrocer.co and​ @popup.grocer on Instagram.​

____

Established in 1919, family-owned New York Apple Sales has been a leader in the apple industry–putting New York on the map for the country’s best apples. One hundred years after its start, New York Apple Sales has officially launched Yes! Apples–a fresh, consumer-first apple brand that will put apples at the forefront of the produce industry. By saying Yes! to doing more for our people, process, and planet, we are able to sweeten life one apple at a time. We proudly offer seventeen varieties that are grown across New York state, including New York-exclusives SnapDragon® and RubyFrost®, KORU®, and SweeTango®. For more information, please visit ​ yesapples.com ​ and @yesapples on Instagram.​