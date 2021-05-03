Vegan Deli Meat Startup Plantcraft Launches Clean Label Plant-Based Pâté Line

Plantcraft, a newly launched plant-based clean label deli meat startup, has debuted their first pâté products. Coming in two flavour varieties, the new vegan-friendly pâté alternatives made nutritious and unique plant-based protein ingredients are slated to hit U.S. retail shelves in May as the company gears up to expand their range in the coming months.

New York-based startup Plantcraft has just launched its first product line of creamy plant-based pâté, coming in two flavours – spicy and mild. The food tech, which claims to be the world’s first company dedicated to developing clean labelled vegan deli alternatives, uses a diverse range of nutritious plant-based, allergen-free and grain-free ingredients.

The all-natural pâté alternatives are made from green banana, golden linseed, grapeseed oil, legume-based protein and natural flavourings such as onion, garlic and cayenne pepper, and contains no artificial ingredients. Both products are free from all the main allergens, including nuts, gluten, grains, soy, dairy and eggs.

