Wakefern acquires Philly-based Specialty Grocer Di Bruno Bros.

Keasbey, NJ – Wakefern Food Corp. today announced the acquisition of the Di Bruno Bros. portfolio of specialty products that are currently distributed nationally to wholesale and retail customers.

A pioneering specialty food retailer and purveyor of gourmet cheeses and cured meats in the Philadelphia area since 1939, Di Bruno Bros. was also one of the first specialty grocers online when it began selling its products nationwide in 1998.

The five Di Bruno Bros. retail locations and a bottle shop in Philadelphia were recently acquired by DB Gourmet Markets, LLC and are being operated by Wakefern Member Brown’s Super Stores, which is owned by the Brown family. In a separate transaction, Wakefern acquired the Di Bruno Bros. trademark and portfolio of branded products – Italian and European specialty groceries that reflect a city known for its rich, culturally diverse food scene.

“We are proud to welcome this incredible line of products into our Wakefern family of brands. This new venture represents a tremendous opportunity for Wakefern as we look to expand the distribution of these delicious and distinct groceries nationally through a dedicated sales team,” said Wakefern President Mike Stigers.

Wakefern will continue to offer the brand to its existing customers as well as its cooperative members and wholesale customers. “We are committed to growing the Di Bruno Bros. brand while remaining true to the Di Bruno family’s tradition of great food and outstanding quality,” noted Stigers.

In April, the Brown family, a Wakefern member that operates 12 ShopRites and a Fresh Grocer store in the Philadelphia area, announced plans to take over operations at Di Bruno Bros. stores from the family that had operated the business for more than 80 years. The iconic Philadelphia food destinations are known for their gourmet foods and sandwiches, incredible cheeses and cured meats and specialty groceries.

Third generation grocer and Di Bruno family member Emilio Mignucci, an expert cheesemonger who grew up in his family’s business in Philadelphia, has joined Wakefern as VP of the Di Bruno Bros. Brand, leveraging his knowledge and culinary expertise to help position the Di Bruno Bros. brand for future growth and expansion.

“I’m thrilled to join the Wakefern team and help carry on the Di Bruno tradition of sharing our treasured family recipes and celebrating great food and great people. The Wakefern cooperative, which is made up of family-owned businesses, understands our history and the importance of preserving that legacy,” said Mignucci.

“The Di Bruno Bros. brand has a strong presence in the Philadelphia region,” added Stigers. “We look forward to taking this unique brand and experience to the next level.”

For information about the Di Bruno Bros. line and becoming a Wakefern wholesale customer, contact DiBrunoWholesale@Wakefern.com.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative is comprised of 45 member families who today independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.