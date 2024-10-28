A Subsidiary of OSI Group Purchases Privately Owned Park 100 Foods

AURORA, Ill.- A subsidiary of OSI Group, LLC today announced its purchase of Park 100 Foods, a privately owned leader in custom kettle-cooked food manufacturer headquartered in Tipton, Ind. The addition of Park 100 will expand OSI Group’s current portfolio by providing additional sauce-processing capabilities and expertise as well as entry into the attractive soup and macaroni and cheese categories.

Established in 1976 as a manufacturing facility for portioned breaded meats, Park 100 increased its scale to include kettle-formulated frozen soups, sauces, chili, side dishes, gravies, and macaroni and cheese. Park 100 employs more than 600 team members with plants located in Tipton, Morristown and Kokomo, Ind. as well as Fort Worth, Texas.

“This is an incredible partnership of similar cultures and business approaches that will help us broaden our overall OSI processing capabilities,” said OSI CEO and President Dave McDonald about the Company’s largest acquisition. “The food business is all about relationships and Park 100 has done an excellent job providing unparalleled customer service. We are thrilled to have the Park 100 team join us as we explore new, unique solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers and consumers.”

The addition of Park 100 will complement OSI’s existing business while providing a significant presence in the attractive soup, sauce, and macaroni and cheese categories.

Current Park 100 Co-President Rick Mager will become Managing Director of Park 100 Foods and join the OSI North America Leadership Team. He will report to Kevin Scott, OSI Senior Executive Vice President and leader of the OSI North America business. Park 100 leaders, CEO/Founder Jim Washburn, Founder Gary Meade and Co-President David Alves, will stay on as consultants to assist with the transition and integration.

“When we began looking at an organization that could carry on the Park 100 legacy, OSI clearly stood out as a customer-focused company with an impeccable reputation,” said Park 100 CEO and Founder, Jim Washburn. “OSI not only has an impressive customer reach but also takes pride in its family atmosphere, which was a vital element when considering what was next for Park 100 teams.”

OSI has long partnered with entities that share its business approach and internal culture. Park 100 Foods is OSI’s largest acquisition to date. Other recent business activity includes a 2023 acquisition of International Quality Ingredients (IQI) U.S.A. B.V., a pet-food ingredient supplier in the Netherlands; a 2021 facility and assets purchase of the Wayne Farms poultry production complex in Laurel, Miss.; a 2019 facility and assets purchase from Rose Packing Company, Inc., a family-owned and operated leader in the meat industry in Barrington, Ill.; and a 2018 business partnership with Turi Foods Pty Ltd, rebranded TUROSI Pty Ltd, a leading processor of chicken in Australia.

About OSI Group

Since the early 1900s, OSI has worked with farmers, customers, communities and other stakeholders to produce an expansive suite of concept-to-table food creations. We are one of the largest privately held diversified suppliers to the food industry, partnering with the world’s leading foodservice and retail food brands to provide unique culinary solutions. We have extensive capabilities including specialized food-product development, global food-supply chain management and an array of state-of-the-art facilities. Headquartered in Aurora, Ill., we have more than 67 facilities and 20,000 team members in 17 countries and regions, and we sell products to customers in 77 countries. We are committed to food safety and quality assurance, as well as global sustainability efforts to enhance responsible resource consumption, agricultural resiliency and sustainability practices.