Whole Foods Market Celebrates Italian Cuisine with Pop-Up, Trattoria-Style Dinners Across the Country

AUSTIN, Texas– On Feb. 20, Whole Foods Market customers in New York, Los Angeles, Austin and Atlanta can indulge in an evening of Italian culinary discovery at intimate pop-up dinners co-hosted by the grocer’s cheese, wine and culinary experts alongside Italian cheesemakers and prosciutto suppliers. Each ‘A Little Italy’ event will feature an authentic, family-style meal composed of six courses, including Cacio e Pepe featuring Pecorino Romano with Parmigiano Reggiano grated tableside and Osso Buco served over creamy rosemary polenta.

“Our dedicated team members travel throughout Italy to bring the finest traditionally-produced Italian items to Whole Foods Market stores, and we’re excited to offer these authentic products together on a dinner menu for one night only,” says Whole Foods Market Vice President of Specialty Cathy Strange. “We want our guests to feel like they’ve been invited for a meal in Nonna’s kitchen.”

‘A Little Italy’ dinner guests will also enjoy curated wine and prosecco pairings to complement each of the six courses. At each dinner experience, American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professionals will take on an 80-pound Parmigiano Reggiano wheel-cracking demonstration, all while explaining the craftsmanship that goes into producing the Northern Italian favorite. In addition, during the antipasti course, Italian suppliers will shave prosciutto on-site for sampling and pairing; during the dessert course, trained baristas will expertly pour Allegro Coffee using state of the art La Marzocco espresso machines.

Starting Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. ET, customers can reserve a coveted, complimentary dinner seat—first come, first served—by visiting:

New York https://a-little-italy-newyork-ny.eventbrite.com 20 seats available

Los Angeles https://a-little-italy-losangeles-ca.eventbrite.com 25 seats available

Austin https://a-little-italy-austin-tx.eventbrite.com 28 seats available

Atlanta https://a-little-italy-atlanta-ga.eventbrite.com 33 seats available



Authentic Italian Offerings and In-Store Promotions

“If you aren’t able to score a seat to ‘A Little Italy,’ we invite you to experience our extensive assortment of delicious Italian products – all of which meet our rigorous quality standards – at your local Whole Foods Market store,” Strange said. “Visit select stores on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. local time to watch a hand-selected wheel of authentic Italian Parmigiano Reggiano be cracked live. It’s our annual celebration of the ‘King of Cheeses!’”

Whole Foods Market invites food lovers to live la vita bella by embracing its unique assortment of Italian offerings. From Whole Foods Market Italian Gelato, to 365 Everyday Value Italian Olive Oils, to imported offerings like Principe Prosciutto Di Parma and Peroni Beer, Whole Foods Market offers a wide selection of authentic ingredients, products and specialty items to take any Italian meal to the next level.

Whole Foods Market shoppers can also enjoy special offers on the following Italian specialties, starting Feb. 12:

15% off Bertagni Fresh Pasta – From Bologna, by the oldest producer of filled pastas in Italy. Rich, flavorful, classic easy-to-cook pastas that feel homemade.

– From Bologna, by the oldest producer of filled pastas in Italy. Rich, flavorful, classic easy-to-cook pastas that feel homemade. $2 off per lb. IGOR Gorgonzola Dolce –A creamy, tangy blue with a delicate flavor and subtle sweet notes. Matured for at least 50 days.

–A creamy, tangy blue with a delicate flavor and subtle sweet notes. Matured for at least 50 days. 30% off Mitica Parmigiano Reggiano – Hand-selected from specific farms across Reggio-Emilia, Modena and Parma and always hand-cracked in-house. This raw-milk cheese is made from milk collected from autumn through spring and aged a minimum of 24 months.

– Hand-selected from specific farms across Reggio-Emilia, Modena and Parma and always hand-cracked in-house. This raw-milk cheese is made from milk collected from autumn through spring and aged a minimum of 24 months. $3.99 per lb. Made-In-House Italian Sausage for Prime Members – Spiced to deliver big Italian flavor—add to red sauce, on pizza or as a stuffing for peppers. Choose varieties made from Animal Welfare Certified pork or chicken, in hot or mild. Product not from Italy.

