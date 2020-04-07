Wisconsin Cheesemaker’s Shelf-Stable Cheese Spikes In Sales

REESEVILLE, Wis. – One Wisconsin cheesemaker is dealing with high demand during the coronavirus pandemic because of their unique product.

Specialty Cheese Company is based in Reeseville. The family-owned company launched Just The Cheese on Amazon in 2018. They look almost like granola bars, but they’re actually pure cheese. “We make the cheese in house, we shred it up, we put it in little cookie crumbs, and we bake it. And that’s it,” said owner David Scharfman. “It’s 100% Wisconsin cheese.”

The cheese bars are keto-friendly, leading them to get popular on Amazon quickly.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Spectrum News