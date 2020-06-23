1-800-Flowers.com Debuts Experiential Workshop Collaboration with Alice’s Table

1-800-Flowers.com has teamed up with lifestyle and events brand, Alice’s Table, to engage customers through fun-filled experiential and immersive floral workshops.

Perfect for connecting and celebrating with family, friends and coworkers, the 1-800-Flowers.com + Alice’s Table workshop collaboration offers an exciting schedule of virtual and live floral arranging events with design themes that change seasonally. During these interactive workshops, guests learn, step-by-step, how to create a beautiful bouquet with a talented Alice’s Table floral host.

The $65 per person ticket price includes a floral arranging kit containing farm fresh seasonal stems and a stylish vase from 1-800-Flowers.com. Private events can also be booked for celebratory moments such as bridal showers, birthday parties and more. Plus, an Alice’s Table workshop can be sent as a gift for any occasion. Customers can learn more about the collaboration, and how to sign up for a workshop, here.

Get ready for a blooming time! #WorkshopGoals