All-America Selections Releases Annual Report

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – All-America Selections (AAS) has just released the 2019-2020 Annual Report reflecting the group’s activities from the past 12 months.

“There is little question that in 2020, we have had to make adjustments to our daily processes and business interactions.” Said AAS President Jim Devereux. “At AAS, our judges are continuing our extensive trials across the continent to prove which entries are truly the best performers for the home gardener. Our digital footprint has never been stronger or more valid, as does our commitment to delivering information about top-performing plants. This Annual Report reflects our progress in each of these areas.”

This Annual Report is designed to give updates and bring awareness to the organization’s trials, promotional activities and financial stability. A few key points in this year’s report are:

The increased marketing expenditures for AAS Winners

The additional Brand Ambassadors AAS is engaging

The continuing financial health of the organization

An introduction to the new AAS judges

A summary of the 2020 AAS Winners

An explanation of the new Three-Tier Marketing Plan for top selling AAS Winners

A rollout of the AAS Introduction Gardens

All questions and/or comments can be directed to AAS Executive Director Diane Blazek

The report, in PDF format, can be downloaded from the AAS website.

All-America Selections was founded in 1932 and continues as the oldest independent plant testing organization trialing exclusively in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be deemed winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners that are announced three times a year.