1800Flowers Announces Flower and Plant of the Year

1-800-Flowers has named the Ranunculus and Snake Plant as the 2025 Flower and Plant of the Year. This marks the eighth year that the floral and plant authority has selected a flower and plant of the year.

The ranunculus, which can be translated to “little frog” is a delicate flower that symbolizes enthusiasm, love, admiration, and happiness. Gift-givers and decor enthusiasts can find them at 1-800-Flowers in a single variety like the Radiant Ranunculus Bouquet or in beautiful mixed bouquets. These paper-thin, delicate flowers are grown on our premiere farms in the Andes Mountains, where optimal growing conditions provide the best quality blooms.

The Snake Plant reflects good fortune, longevity, and growth, and is an easy-to-care-for structural beauty that is perfect for new plant parents or those with limited time to care for their plants. Its sleek, modern look adds high-visual impact to any room and is often given as a housewarming gift. 2025 not only marks the year of the snake plant but it is also the Year of the Snake in the Chinese Zodiac – a sign that makes this selection even more meaningful.

Exclusive content is available on Petal Talk® featuring two articles – “It’s Ranunculus Time! Introducing the 2025 Flower of the Year” and ”Meet the Timeless Snake Plant, Our 2025 Plant of the Year” that include gifting and decor tips, how-to’s, and more.

“It’s always exciting for us to reveal our Flower and Plant of the Year, especially as we ring in 2025—a year filled with anticipation for joy, good fortune, and endless possibilities. Our selections not only align with current cultural moments, but also reflect the latest home decor trends,” says Alfred Palomares, Vice President of Merchandising and Resident Plant Dad, 1-800-Flowers.com. “With nearly 50 years of experience in the floral and plant industry, we are uniquely qualified to name a flower and plant of the year as we are always on the pulse of what’s trending. The ranunculus, with its vibrant petals, reflects enthusiasm, love, admiration, and happiness, while the snake plant represents longevity, health, and growth. Beyond their striking beauty, these choices offer a meaningful gift that nurtures relationships and promotes well-being—exactly what we’re all wishing for in the year ahead.”