Bold Colors and Lush Layers Create Vibrant, Eye-Catching Gardens

Top 2025 design trend helps gardeners develop bright, joyful outdoor living spaces

Dayton, Oregon – In 2025, rich color will be taking center stage in the garden. While intense color has been emerging in indoor design for the past year, Monrovia’s experts say color-saturated hues and lush layers will also be highlighting garden spaces as well.



“We are craving the depth and energy of strong color in the landscape right now,” says Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer and trend spotter at Monrovia. “Breeders are delivering on that need with blooms and foliage in intense hues or saturated brights. We also see blooms with lush layers of petals. This combination adds a richness to the garden, which is balanced by framing the color with cool whites and greens.”



Each year the grower of premium plants, trees and shrubs conducts large scale consumer research projects with more than 1,400 homeowners. This year’s results show continued interest in gardening as a way to de-stress and think positive.



“Nearly 40% of survey respondents say that gardening is their ‘me time,’ and see a strong connection between gardening and feeling positive,” Tamony said. “That number is up 8% since last year, and it’s noticeable in our younger gardeners who have recently started the hobby, including men. Bringing bright, bold colors into landscape can add to the positive, joyful feeling gardeners are looking to create.”

Plants that Add Bold Color and Lush Layers:

Panama™ Red Coneflower – The striking red blooms of this new coneflower will make you stop to stare. Panama Red is a pollinator favorite too. It stays compact in the garden and is the perfect addition to the perennial boarder and containers. Zones 4-9.

Eau de Parfum™ Bling Rose – There is so much to love about Eau de Parfum™ Bling Rose (pictured above). Top of the list is its deep fuchsia blooms and layers of color. Each variety in this Monrovia exclusive series has a high petal count for that beautiful, traditional rose look. They’re also exceptionally fragrant and disease resistant. There are four colors to choose from including Bling, Berry, Blush, and Bubbly. Zones 5-10.

Seaside Serenade® Newport Hydrangea – This is not just another beautiful hydrangea. This mophead variety features bold flowers that are a deep plum blue in acidic soils or a vibrant purple in more alkaline soils. Like its siblings in the Seaside Serenade® Collection, Newport features exceptionally strong stems that do not flop in windy or rainy weather. The blooms last up to 3 months. Zones 4-9.

Firefrost™Lantana – You can’t help but notice the fiery red and yellow blooms of this new perennial Lantana. Firefrost is exceptionally cold hardy, to Zone 7, showing root hardiness to 0° F. It’s a naturally spreading variety that grows to about 18 inches tall and 36 inches wide. Zones 7-11.

Garden Candy™ Evie Jane Itoh Peony – This peony is covered in lush layers of double, glowing magenta blooms that feature sunny yellow centers. This compact selection holds the flowers closer to the foliage for rounded balls of color, and it doesn’t require staking. Zones 4-9.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.