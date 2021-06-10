2021 Cornell Floriculture Field Day

Cornell University Floral June 10, 2021

July 28, 2021 | 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon | Rain or shine
Cornell Botanic Gardens’ Nevin Welcome Center (lawn and gardens)
Ithaca, NY 14853

We’re back in-person with a half-day outdoor program. Join us for a morning viewing annual flower & foliage trials, tours of Cornell Botanic Gardens, education stations, displays, and networking.

This year’s program is more informal. You’ll choose your own adventure by picking the tours and programs that interest you most.

