Garden Centers See Unprecedented Demand For Second Year in a Row

It’s no secret that outdoor activities of all kinds became more popular during the pandemic. MetroWest garden centers may have assumed that interest would take a hit as people got back to work this year, but that isn’t proving the case.

“I’m usually not a plant pusher. I don’t like people to plant their plants too early, because in New England, you really can get a frost until the end of May,” said Jennifer Porter, owner of River’s Edge Garden Center in Framingham. “This year I go, ‘don’t plant it, but if you see something you want, buy it. It’s going to be gone.’”

Porter said there wasn’t a particular trend in what people were looking for, just that people are gardening and that customers are enjoying being outside and feeling safe while shopping at the store along the Sudbury River, a location Porter described as “peaceful”

