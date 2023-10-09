5 Strategies to Maximize Your Floral Sales for Boss’s Day

October 16th might seem like just another day on the calendar, but for savvy floral professionals, it presents a blossoming opportunity: It’s Boss’s Day! While this isn’t a major holiday, it has grown in popularity over the years — and it’s a great way to combine gratitude with flowers.

Understanding the Boss’s Day Market

While Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day may dominate floral sales, Boss’s Day is slowly gaining traction. While it will never have the popularity of one of these major holidays, it’s still got potential.

Not everyone will want to celebrate Boss’s Day, but good bosses still exist and deserve to be appreciated. Tap into that sentiment and increase your overall sales with these five simple marketing tips:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses