AAS Judges Celebrate the Year of the Garden

Canadian AAS Judges are Celebrating the Year of the Garden

All-America Selections has always enjoyed tremendous support from our neighbors to the north. As they celebrate 2022 as the Year of the Garden, we want to thank and recognize our Canadian judges for all the work they put into trialing the many entries into the AAS Trials. Each judge brings their unique perspective to the trial and lends their expertise in helping decide exactly which new varieties have the potential of becoming an AAS Winner.

What is the Year of the Garden?

The Canadian Garden Council (CGC) has proclaimed 2022 as the “Year of the Garden”. It is an important year for the public to be inspired, entertained, and informed by Canada’s Garden-Family – the thousands of plant growers, product manufacturers, retailers, landscape service providers, horticulture societies, garden clubs, and public gardens from across the nation.

“We encouraged everyone in the Garden-Family, from horticulture professionals to horticulture societies and public gardens, to embrace 2022 as an opportunity to share our passion and knowledge to help more Canadians enjoy the benefits of gardens and gardening”, says Michel Gauthier, Executive Director of the Canadian Garden Council. “We want people to ‘live the garden life’ and think about gardens indoors, on their balconies, in their yards, in schools, at work and in their communities. We want them to appreciate gardens while cooking on their barbecues, traveling on trips, and shopping in their downtowns. We will commemorate Canada’s rich garden heritage, celebrate today’s vibrant garden culture, and create legacies for a sustainable future, and in doing so, nurture a nation of gardeners.”

