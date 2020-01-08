American Floral Endowment Offers Paid Internship Opportunities

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is accepting applications for two floriculture/horticulture internship programs!

The application deadline is March 1st

Vic & Margaret Ball Intern Scholarship Program



The Vic & Margaret Ball Intern Scholarship Program provides the opportunity to gain experience at a commercial production greenhouse or nursery. The program offers paid internships in three, four or six-month durations and provides scholarships of up to $6,000.

In addition, faculty are reimbursed up to $1,000 in travel expenses to visit students at their internship sites!



Three videos were created earlier this year to promote this program, including the student/faculty video, which shares students’ successful internship experiences and testimonials on how the program helped them in their careers.

Mosmiller Intern Scholarship Program

The Mosmiller Intern Scholarship Program provides students pursuing a career in retail or wholesale operations with internship experience and honors the late Colonel and Mrs. Walter E. Mosmiller, Jr. The program offers paid internships in 10-16 week durations and provides scholarships of $2,000.

To learn more and apply online, visit endowment.org/internships.



Important Links for Students:

Downloadable Brochure

Downloadable Poster

Apply for the Ball Intern Scholarship Program

Apply for the Mosmiller Intern Scholarship Program



AFE internships are the best way for students to gain hands-on experience that help them toward their future careers!

About AFE

The American Floral Endowment is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the floriculture and horticulture industry through funding research, educational grants and scholarships. Since 1961, more than $15 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $2 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or make a tax-deductible contribution, visit www.endowment.org.