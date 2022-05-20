American Rose Trials for Sustainability Winners from Star Roses and Plants

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles and woody plants, is excited to announce it recently won three awards from The American Rose Trials for Sustainability® (A.R.T.S.®) program. A.R.T.S.® identifies the most sustainable, hardy, pest-resistant, and beautiful rose cultivars for use in American landscapes and gardens.

The winners are as follows:

Petite Knock Out®: Petite Knock Out® is the first-ever miniature Knock Out® Rose. It has the same flower power, easy care, and disease resistance as others in the family, but in an adorable petite size. Plant in decorative containers for your patio or in groups for a dramatic pop of color.

Pretty Polly® Pink: Pretty Polly® Pink is a pink Polyantha Rose with very good disease resistance and exceptional flowering from spring through fall. It is attractively compact in the landscape.

Pretty Polly White Blooms

Pretty Polly® White: Pretty Polly® White is a white Polyantha Rose with very good disease resistance and excellent flowering from spring through fall. It maintains a pleasing, compact habit in the landscape and is nearly thornless! The white flowers contrast well with the green foliage.

