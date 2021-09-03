APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Orchid Plants for Planting from Taiwan

(Cattleya spp.)

The Government of Taiwan has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of orchid (Cattleya spp.) plants for planting into the United States and Territories. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

(Paphiopedilum spp.)

The Government of Taiwan has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of orchid (Paphiopedilum spp.) plants for planting into the United States and Territories. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that describes potential pests associated with the commodity.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment will be available for review and comment until October 15, 2021. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to: USDA APHIS | Stakeholder Risk Assessment Consultation

