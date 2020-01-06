APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for Stonefruit for Consumption From Australia

The government of Australia has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of apricot, nectarine, peach, European plum and Japanese plum for consumption into the United States. APHIS has drafted two pest risk assessments that describes potential pests associated with these commodities.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments and pest lists to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessments for apricot, nectarine, peach, European plum and Japanese plum for consumption from Australia will be available for review and comment until February 4, 2020. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation