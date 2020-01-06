APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for Stonefruit for Consumption From Australia

USDA APHIS Produce January 6, 2020

The government of Australia has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of apricot, nectarine, peach, European plum and Japanese plum for consumption into the United States. APHIS has drafted two pest risk assessments that describes potential pests associated with these commodities. 

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments and pest lists to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessments for apricot, nectarine, peach, European plum and Japanese plum for consumption from Australia will be available for review and comment until February 4, 2020. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation

Related Articles

Produce

USDA Issues Notice of Decision to Authorize the Importation of Fresh Cape Gooseberry Fruit from Ecuador

September 19, 2019 USDA APHIS

“On April 20, 2018, APHIS published a proposed rule to allow the importation of gooseberry fruit from Ecuador, along with a pest risk analysis (PRA) and risk management document. After reviewing comments received during the 60-day comment period, we have determined that the phytosanitary measures outlined in the proposed rule and PRA will minimize the risk of introducing plant pests into the United States.”

Floral

APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Propagative Plants of Dracaena spp. from Costa Rica

November 12, 2019 USDA APHIS

The government of Costa Rica has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of Dracaena spp. plants in growing media for propagation into the Continental United States. APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that lists potential pests likely to remain on the commodity upon importation if no mitigations are applied.