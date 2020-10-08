APHIS Seeks Comment on Draft Pest Risk Assessment for the Importation of Moth Orchid (Phalaenopsis spp.) for Planting From Germany.

USDA APHIS Floral October 8, 2020

The government of Germany has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of moth orchid (Phalaenopsis spp.) for planting into the United States and Territories.

APHIS has drafted a pest risk assessment that lists the potential pests likely to remain on the commodity upon importation if no mitigations are applied.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessment to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessment for propagative moth orchid plants from Germany will be available for review and comment until November 5, 2020. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation.

