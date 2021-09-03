American Cheese Society is Saddened to Announce the Passing of Pat Polowsky

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of the death of our dear friend and colleague, Pat Polowsky. Pat was beloved in the cheese community and we know that the news of his passing is unexpected and difficult.

As stated in his obituary, “Patrick was an educator, a learner, a creator, a mentor, and an unforgettable spirit who will be missed by many. Although no longer with us, his heart and wisdom will provide us with warmth forever.” https://www.ee-fh.com/obituaries/Patrick-Polowsky/#!/Obituary

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 7th at 11:00 am in Chesterton, IN. Below is the funeral home information and address for those who may want to attend. The funeral will also be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in-person.

Edmonds and Evans Funeral Home

517 Broadway

Chesterton, IN 46304

219.926.1330

https://www.ee-fh.com