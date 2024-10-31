Bailey Team Recognized with Awards at 2024 GardenComm Conference

Gretchen McNaughton accepts Emergent Communicator Award and Marketing team receives Gold and Silver Medal Media Laurel Awards

St. Paul, MN – Bailey is thrilled to share Gretchen McNaughton, Bailey Communications & Content Strategist, received the Emergent Communicator Award at the 2024 GardenComm Conference. This award recognizes a member under the age of 40 who demonstrates exceptionally high degrees of skill, professional ethics, and a dedication to GardenComm’s mission and values.

“Gretchen was a clear choice for this award based on her professional engagement with the garden media industry and the visibility of her work on behalf of the Bailey brands,” shares Honors Committee member Kelly D. Norris. “The industry and consumers benefit from the passion of top-performing communications professionals like her.”

McNaughton joined Bailey in 2021, managing social media and consumer content creation before moving into her current role where she leads the team responsible for those efforts. “I am deeply honored by GardenComm and my peers for this recognition. This award is a testament to the incredible team at Bailey, especially the Marketing department, whose dedication and collaboration inspire me every day. I’m excited to continue to grow and find innovative ways to share the beauty and value of plants with the world,” adds McNaughton.

The Bailey Marketing team also received honors for their marketing materials. The First Editions® Shrubs & Trees Cool Climate Landscape Brochure and First Editions® Shrubs & Trees Eclipse® Bigleaf Hydrangea Consumer Brochure were awarded Gold and Silver Laurel Media Award, respectively, for catalog, newsletter, or brochure publishing. “The marketing department at Bailey is fortunate to have an exceptional team dedicated to enhancing the quality of our materials and the information we provide,” comments Senior Graphic Designer Clarisa Ponce De Leon. “It’s gratifying to see our collective efforts recognized, and this acknowledgment serves as motivation to continue elevating our communication standards.”

For more information, head to:

https://info.gardencomm.org/honors-emergent

https://info.gardencomm.org/awards/2024-award-winners

ABOUT BAILEY

Bailey is a fifth-generation, family-owned horticultural company serving customers worldwide. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, along with operations in Oregon, Washington, Illinois, and Georgia, they are known for producing and distributing top-quality plants, marketing support services, and sought-after genetics. Bailey Consumer Brands – Endless Summer® Hydrangeas, First Editions® Shrubs & Trees, and Easy Elegance® Roses – are widely recognized as premier products in the industry.