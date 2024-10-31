8 Ways to Make the Most of E-commerce During the Holidays

In today’s world, having an online shop is just as important as having a physical flower shop. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, retail e-commerce sales reached $1.82 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 8.6% from 2023.

It’s the same trend in the floral industry: A recent SAF survey showed that 36% of Mother’s Day sales in 2024 came from websites, compared to only 22% from in-store shopping. This will only increase as we enter a busy holiday season, so it’s vital to have an attractive, easy-to-use website that will boost your e-commerce sales. Here are eight proven ways to make the most of your digital storefront during the holidays:

1. Optimize Your Website for the Customer Experience

Your website is like the front door to your shop. Make sure it is:

To read the rest of the blog, please go to: Rio Roses by Equiflor