Spring Meadow Nursery Creative Team Receives GardenComm Media Awards

Grand Haven, MI – The creative team at Spring Meadow Nursery received four awards at the 2024 Media Award presentations at the Garden Communicators International (GardenComm) late-August conference held in Grand Rapids, MI.

This national award recognizes individuals and companies who achieve the highest levels of talent and professionalism in garden communications. The 2024 competition had 126 entries across 39 categories.

“The GardenComm Media Awards showcase writers, photographers, editors, videographers, social media managers, publishers, and trade companies that have demonstrated excellence in garden communications in print or electronic communications,” says C.L. Fornari, president of GardenComm.

Silver awards were presented to Shannon Downey, Stacey Hirvela, and Kristina Howley in the Publishing: Catalog, Newsletter, or Brochure category for the Spring Meadow Nursery Flowering Shrubs Starter Plants Catalog & Shrub Reference 2023-2024. In the video category, “Everything You Need to Know About Spirea” by Natalie Carmolli and Adriana Robinson and “5 Things You Need to Know About USDA Zone Map” by Stacey Hirvela and Adriana Robinson also earned Silver awards.

Spring Meadow’s Adriana Robinson and Shannon Downey received a Silver Award and a Gold Medal of Achievement for their work in the Photography: Marketing, Catalog, Brochure category for the cover of the Hydrangeas Demystified brochure, which features a collage of close-up images of Proven Winners® ColorChoice® hydrangea blooms. Recipients of the Gold Medal represent the best in their category.

Since the early 1980s, the GardenComm Media Awards program has recognized outstanding writing, photography, graphic design, and illustration for books, newspaper stories, magazine articles, and other works focused on gardening.

To view all the 2024 GardenComm Media Award recipients, visit 2024 Silver Laurels Media Award Winners (gardencomm.org). For more information about the awards presented to Spring Meadow Nursery staff, contact Natalie Carmolli at natalie@springmeadownursery.com. For more information about GardenComm, contact Executive Director Chris Sabbarese at info@gardencomm.org.