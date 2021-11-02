CalFlowers Prepares Major Consumer-Direct Marketing Campaign

Fallbrook, CA – At our Member Appreciation Event in August, CalFlowers provided to attendees our exciting, new marketing initiative. CalFlowers’ aspirational goal is “More Americans enjoying more flowers more often” and we are excited to launch this high-impact campaign on behalf of the broader floral industry.

The first two weeks of October, CalFlowers Board members Jeanne Boes and Joost Bongaerts, along with Executive Director Steve Dionne, were on location in Warsaw, Poland and Amsterdam, Netherlands to oversee the film and still photo production, as well as brand design and website development, for our new campaign.

There is agreement around the industry that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the demand profile for fresh flowers. Many American consumers have altered their buying patterns to include more self-purchases, driven by a desire for the beauty of fresh flowers in their homes. The well-recognized positive mental health effects of flowers have caused flowers to enter a new category in the minds of consumers.

Our marketing campaign, to be launched on Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, and Pinterest in January 2022 is specifically designed to capitalize on this emerging trend. Our media distribution is planned to engage over 60 million consumers in our target audience, “aesthetic explorers” comprised of women in the 25-39 age category who are focused on wellness and style.

The results from Warsaw and Amsterdam have been very encouraging! Working with a team that includes 180 Amsterdam (NL), MindsEye Productions (UK), Tango Productions (PL) and with floral stylists The Wunderkammer (GR), and director Dugan O’Neal from Los Angeles, we expect to have a professional, polished ad campaign that incorporates humor, visual interest, and a relatable message that promotes the enjoyment of fresh flowers.

As the campaign draws nearer, CalFlowers will be reaching out to many industry stakeholders to help amplify our consumer messaging through your own social media channels, as well as hard assets such as point-of-sale posters and truck wrap graphic designs.

To learn more about CalFlowers, please visit www.cafgs.org.

About CalFlowers — The California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers (CalFlowers) is a voluntary California-based trade association comprised of 241 voting members in California and 648 associate members in 48 states other than California. CalFlowers collaborates with other floral industry associations to promote the floral industry in the U.S., striving to have more Americans enjoy more flowers more often, and provides access to discount shipping programs for floral products.