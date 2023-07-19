Celebrating A United Industry – American Floral Endowment’s R.I.S.E. to Support Campaign Exceeds Goal

Alexandria, VA – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) celebrates and thanks the many industry supporters, sponsors, and friends who contributed to this year’s annual fundraiser, R.I.S.E. to Support. Over $135,000 was raised in support of the floral industry through the Endowment’s 2023 Campaign. The success of the campaign shows how committed and united our industry is to ongoing progress, supporting future generations, education, and research.

From May 15th through June 30th, 2023, AFE’s Board of Trustees and Staff connected with the floral industry through a virtual fundraising campaign to increase annual support for the Endowment’s vital industry programs, which were noted in this year’s theme of R.I.S.E.: Research, Internships, Scholarships, and Education for all sectors. The joint fundraising goal was set at $100,000.

Over the month and a half, $136,841 was raised from over 90 donors and sponsors. The full list of sponsors can be viewed here.

In addition to the incredible campaign effort, two named funds were also established, which will be announced at the AFE Friends of Floral Reception scheduled for September 7th in Phoenix, Arizona, during the SAF Annual Convention. Over $50,000 was also contributed toward AFE’s scholarships and Arizona Retail Florist Education Travel Grant Fund.

The diversity of funds and focuses AFE administers show just how dedicated the floral industry is to supporting overall growth and the next generation.

Sponsors of this campaign have impacted the industry by funding programs that ensure continued growth and advancement across all segments. They have helped build a stronger, connected, and forward-thinking future full of flowers! We at the Endowment cannot thank each of you enough for choosing to R.I.S.E. up with us.

The 2023 Campaign was fully virtual, allowing donors to engage with the Endowment regardless of location and without the need for any travel costs. The virtual format aids in broadening brand awareness and fundraising capacity. However, if you are looking to connect with AFE and our community in person, AFE is pleased to invite you to our upcoming reception!

AFE will be holding a donor recognition and networking reception in Phoenix, AZ, on Thursday, September 7th, from 6:00 – 7:30 pm in conjunction with the SAF 2023 Annual Convention to celebrate industry growth and advancement made possible through donors’ support of the Endowment.