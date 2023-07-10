Chrysal Americas welcomes Scott Blumenthal as General Manager, Strengthening their Leadership Team

Chrysal, a leading brand in the floral industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Blumenthal as General Manager at Chrysal Americas. With an impressive 35 years of expertise in the cut floral industry, Scott joins Chrysal Americas to lead their team and contribute to the company’s continued success, starting from July 18th, 2023.

Throughout his distinguished career, Scott has held key positions that have honed his skills and deepened his industry knowledge. He co-founded Equiflor Corporation, served as Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at HOSA International for 13 years, and held the role of Vice President of Dole Fresh Flowers. Scott’s most recent accomplishment was his invaluable contribution to FTD, where he played a pivotal role in developing their Farm Direct Program and served as Vice President of Strategic Sourcing.

“Scott’s broad business sense in Sales & Marketing and Supply Chain, coupled with his extensive experience in Executive Management, make him the ideal fit for his new role as General Manager at Chrysal Americas. His track record of driving business growth, implementing effective strategies, and maximizing profits has earned him recognition and respect in the industry” commented Juliana Gutierrez, Senior Marketing Manager at Chrysal Americas.

In his previous position as VP of Strategic Sourcing at FTD Companies, Scott was an integral part of the executive management team for the $1.2 billion global floral and gifting company. He managed all aspects of floral procurement, including sourcing, importing, and distribution of flowers across multiple categories from South American and domestic farms. Scott worked closely with various internal business units to develop and implement Floral Programs tailored to different divisions and achieve sales, gross margin, quality, inventory, and turnover goals. His initiatives, such as the successful launch of the first direct import fresh flower program (FTD Farm Direct), have significantly reduced costs, improved product quality, and accelerated sales for FTD’s wholesale business.

“I am thrilled to join Chrysal Americas as General Manager for North America and contribute to the company’s ongoing success,” said Scott Blumenthal. “I am passionate about the floral industry and excited to work with the talented team at Chrysal Americas to drive innovation, deliver exceptional products and services, and provide unmatched value to our customers.”

Chrysal Americas is confident that Scott’s leadership and expertise will further enhance their market presence and accelerate their growth. Scott’s profound understanding of the industry, coupled with his strategic mindset, make him a valuable addition to the Chrysal Americas team.

“We are delighted to welcome Scott Blumenthal as our new General Manager for our North America Operations,” said Remko Muntinga, Group CEO of Chrysal International. “Scott’s exceptional experience and proven leadership will strengthen our organization, fuel innovation, drive our company forward and create more value to our customers & partners in the industry. We look forward to working closely with Scott as we continue to provide our customers with unparalleled solutions and service.”

Note to editors not for publication

For more information contact:

Chrysal Americas

Juliana Gutierrez

+1 305 646 8463 / juliana.gutierrez@chrysal.com

Chrysal International

Chrysal International is a leading company in the floral industry, specializing in innovative solutions that extend the vase life of cut flowers and potted plants. With a strong commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, Chrysal continues to provide high-quality products and services to florists, wholesalers, and growers worldwide.

Sustainability has never been more relevant than today. Sustainability is at the very heart of our company since 1929. Whether you grow, transport, sell, or simply enjoy the beauty of flowers in your own home, Chrysal offers sustainable solutions to keep them fresh longer. We strongly feel we have a responsibility towards generations to come. As a global market leader in flower food, we want to contribute to make the world more beautiful for everyone. Our ambition is to set the standard for a flower industry with zero impact.