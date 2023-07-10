National Pork Board Introduces the Real Pork Trust Consortium

National Pork Board Meat & Poultry July 10, 2023

Des Moines, IA – The National Pork Board recently announced a new five-year effort focused on addressing consumer questions related to the pork industry’s We Care® Ethical Principles and strengthening consumers’ confidence in choosing pork for their plate.

The Real Pork Trust Consortium brings together the diverse expertise of five universities and will focus on three key areas to build consumer trust:

  1. Research designed to answer consumer questions about pork and pork production
  2. Communications that share the research findings in a relatable, relevant way consumers can easily understand and use when making decisions
  3. Training to empower people from various walks of life to share research-based information about the pork industry

To read the rest of the story, please go to: National Pork Board

