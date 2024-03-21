Chrysal Showcases Revolutionary Rose Dip to Royal FloraHolland and Rhodos buyers in Naarden

Chrysal International B.V.   Floral March 21, 2024

Chrysal International recently opened its doors at Naarden for auctioniers and quality controllers from Royal FloraHolland as well as Rhodos buyers. They were invited by Chrysal and the Kenyan Rhodos growers to take a look at the effect of the Chrysal Rose Dip on this highly popular Valentine’s variety Rhodos. 

Besides a short presentation about the Chrysal Rose Dip service, there was a display showing the effect of the dip. Two big vases, one dipped and the other not dipped clearly showed the benefit of the Rose Dip. It keeps Botrytis under control but also enhances the colour and improves the opening of this specific variety. Rose Dip is not only effective on Rhodos, it has similar results when used on any rose variety and some other crops as well. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Chrysal International B.V.  

