Danziger’s Open Days 2022, an Instagram Inspired Experience

Danziger’s Chrysanthemum Open Days 2022 will showcase more than 150 Chrysanthemum varieties, more than 22 novelties and more than 120 varieties of 16 diversification crops, including Paintball™ Craspedia, Golden Glory™ Solidago, Limonium, Sunflower, Aster, Skyler™ Veronica, and more. The annual event, that attracts numerous growers, wholesalers, florists and floral designers, will be held at the company’s cutting farm in Vereda Pontezuela, Colombia, from the August 29 to September 2.

This year, the theme of the Danziger Open Days 2022 is Instagram, which is where our stunning Chrysanthemum varieties so often pop up. The event’s entire concept and look & feel will be Instagram-ish, as will be its name: Danziger INSTAMUMS Week: INSTUMUMS = Instagram + Mums.

“Our Chrysanthemum open days are a very important platform for us at Danziger, enabling us to showcase our novelties varieties of chrysanthemum and other crops, and to invite our customers to select their favorite and innovative flowers for the 2023 season. These special days are prefect for meeting, exchanging information and finally making the best strategic decisions, “said our Deputy CEO, Ori Danziger.

To view our highlights for this event, click here: https://bit.ly/3OPELgH

This year, we’re taking full advantage of the breathtaking beauty of flowers and their rainbow of colors, shapes and textures by offering our customers a wonderful opportunity to enrich any Instagram page with the most beautiful innovative flowers and have some fun doing it.

We invite you to come and explore our outstanding displays, to take beautiful photos, and to share stories, reels and posts of your favorite varieties. The Danziger team will be there to offer their horticultural expertise and know-how, and of course to help you take the best selfies in our creative and inspiring selfie stand and enrich your Instagram page with great vivid pictures.

Taking the social media concept one step further, we’ll be going live from the event on our Facebook page to share the beauty of our creations with our followers, and to give them an inspiring peek at our vivid highlights varieties. After finding their favorite selfie spot, this will also be an opportunity for visitors to have fun, smile and go live.

In the wake of the last year’s great success, and to help growers, wholesalers, florists and floral designers explore our extensive assortment of new chrysanthemums, we will once again use eye-catching color blocking, and will also group all mums of the same type together.

‘Danziger Chrysanthemums – We Grow Emotions’ describes our seven chrysanthemum lines and the emotions they make people feel. This tagline’s underlying message is that the juncture between flower breeding and emotions is a key driver of great customer experiences.

We are particularly proud of seven outstanding categories of mums: Amor™ (daisy), Pasión™ (cushion), Empatía™ (Anemone), Esperanza™ (daisies with a high petal count), Energía™ (santini), Felicidad™ (button) and Inspiración™ (spider).

Here are a few of Danziger Chrysanthemum highlights that will be on display at our Open Day event:

AMOR™ B-MINE

A glorious sun shaped pink flower with a glowing green center, with more than 7 flowers on each strong and thick stem. This beautiful chrysanthemum variety offers higher perceived value, has a vase life of 19+ days, high cold tolerance and 1.9 cuttings per mother plant.

AMOR™ NIVAL

A beautiful flower with pure white petals and a fresh green center, boast a strong stem and good foliage. This beauty, that can be tinted, has more than 7 flowers per stem, uniform flowering on top with 1.7 cuttings per mother plant and good cold tolerance.

ROMANCERO™ – We’ve expanded Danziger’s successful ROMANCERO™ variety into a series that now also include ROMANCERO™ PINK and ROMANCERO™ AMBER.

ROMANCERO™ PINK

The lovely pink color of this large bloom says it all. ROMANCERO™ Pink is characterized by its high perceived value, high cold tolerance, good foliage, and can be used either in spray or disbud format.

ROMANCERO™ AMBER

This lovely and trendy color is a surefire hit. ROMANCERO™ Amber can be used as spray or disbud, has high perceived value, good foliage, and cold tolerance, topped off by a long vase life of 20+ days.

PASION™ DE MANZANA

This is a truly innovative and unique variety with trendy colors, that is favored by supermarkets due to its abundance – more than 7 flowers per stem and higher perceived value. When you add and excellent cold tolerance – you’ve got a winner.

ESPERANZA™ ORO

With its bright yellow petals and fresh green center, this lovely and attractive early flowering variety offers good volume per stem, with more than 10 flowers per stem and a long vase life of 20+ days.

INSPIRACION™ NECTAR

The trendy color and beautiful contrast of this remarkable variety, with its long vase life of +20 days, boasts more than 7 flowers per stem, uniform flowering on top and a sturdy stem.

ABOUT DANZIGER

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il