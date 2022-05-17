Top Three Picks from Danziger Open House in Israel

Danziger invited their customers; growers, buyers, wholesalers, importers and florists from Israel and abroad to discover their latest innovations and to learn about their best seller’s assortment from Danziger experts during their Open House event.

The display included a wide range of assortment including the following crops: Gypsophila, Paintball™ Craspedia, Skyler™ Veronica, Limonium, Scoop® Scabiosa, Senti™ Roses, Chrysanthemum, Gerbera and many more. New and noteworthy varieties that were presented in the open days and were in the center of the attention were:

GLOBO™ series

The new Hypericum series, with its very big berries that can be used as a focal disbud and as spray.

SENTI™ Roses

Danziger’s new roses assortment, leveraging Danziger’s global expertise, excellence, and experience.

SKYLER™ SPLASH series

Danzigerfirst spray series of Veronicas, with more than 4 spikes flower per stem, that open in full synchronization, in deep colors of pink, blue and white.

About Danziger

Danziger, a global leading breeder of bedding plants and cut flowers, holds hundreds of patents and breeder’s rights, and offers over 600 different plant varieties, sold in more than 65 countries. The company’s R&D department is one of the largest in the field, and it operates advanced production sites on three continents. Danziger markets its varieties to approximately 1,000 customers and holds more than 200 license agreements with nurseries worldwide.

For further information, please visit: www.danzigeronline.com