It would be unfair to categorize Danziger’s Lepidium ‘Green Dragon®, as an ordinary filler flower. Sure, this latest breeding breakthrough looks great with almost any type of flower and adds volume, texture and whimsey in mixed bouquets, but Green Dragon® is so much more than a simple leafy green. Here’s the bigger story behind Lepidium’s quick rise to prominence.

Light, airy, and long-lasting and sturdy, Lepidium Green Dragon® makes the perfect cut flower and is a real attention grabber. Its small and unique berries add to the value of this flower’s character and usefulness in both fresh and dried applications.

Several of the world’s most fabulous floral designers say the flower is a true pleasure to look at while stressing that Green Dragon® is no ordinary leafy-green and no ordinary filler. They laud the flower for its unique capability to create well-balanced bouquets and arrangements with visual interest. Lepidium complements the focal flowers and enhances them by adding beautiful texture, volume and energizing bright green exuberance to every bouquet.

But it would be too shortsighted to say that florists and consumers only like lovely Lepidium because they like to look at nice things. Not for nothing has breeding company Danziger, the creator behind this beautiful new flower, rolled out an ad campaign under the tagline; ‘Connect to Nature, Energize your Wellness’. (watch the video here)

Green Dragon® look freshly picked from the field – where whirling butterflies surround them. As such, the flower perfectly fills the needs of the ‘wellness conscience’ generation, that wants to feel relaxed and at one with nature. Global marketing research found that consumers care deeply about wellness, expressed by a renewed appreciation of nature. In a world of wellness goals, the role of sustainable materials, lush green plants and farm fresh cut flowers are becoming more important each day.

One of the things today’s consumer associates wellness with is a state of better mindfulness. It is safe to say that the Covid-19 crisis has increased mental distress globally. Mental health was a hot topic in 2020, and 2021 will likely see the continuation of this concern. With this in mind, the good news is that flowers have exceptional healing power.

AIPH’s recently published and scientific-based factsheets, for example, indicate that people who have flowers in their home feel happier and more relaxed. Also, flowers and plants accelerate healing due to their stimulation of a positive outlook.

In this context, Green Dragon® is a standard-bearer of positive energy. The flower has a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature awakens, revives, restores, and renews. Green Dragon® invites consumers to take a deep breath, oxygenate and reinvigorate. It makes people feel pure and fresh and gives them a sense of balance. This Lepidium is much more than a filler flower. The Green Dragon® is absolutely fabulous.

