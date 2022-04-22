Dümmen Orange Hires Regional Product Manager for the Pacific Northwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange, the world’s largest breeder and propagator of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials, is proud to announce the addition of Sarah Brackman as the company’s new North American product manager for potted crops.

In this role, Brackman will develop and implement a regional plan for potted crops, help drive product innovation including product launches and portfolio management.

“Sarah has 25 years of well-rounded, industry experience from grower managing to technical support,” said Nathan Sell, managing director of annuals, perennials and potted plants for Dümmen Orange North America. “Her strong presentation skills and deep understanding of launching a product line are some of the reasons why we are thrilled to have her join our team.”

Having an experienced industry professional like Brackman at Dümmen Orange allows the company to be even more connected to the potted crops market. Prior to joining Dümmen Orange, she gained extensive knowledge and horticulture expertise working eight years as a technical sales representative in the Pacific Northwest for BioSafe Systems. Prior to that, she served as greenhouse manager, grower and propagator for various greenhouse operations in the Northwest.

Brackman earned her Bachelor of Science – Horticulture degree from Michigan State University. While a student in East Lansing, Mich., she served as a greenhouse technician assistant for Michigan State University.

Current professional affiliations for Brackman include serving as an executive board member with the International Plant Propagator Society for the state of Washington among other things.

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.



About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.