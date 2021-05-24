Vibrant, New Dümmen Orange Kalanchoe Deck’d Out Series Set to Headline at CAST 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The highly-anticipated Dümmen Orange display at the California Summer Trials (CAST) 2021 will be full of vibrantly colorful plants thanks to its new Kalanchoe Deck’d Out series.

A premium option for outdoor showing, Kalanchoe Deck’d Out was bred to be vigorous and grown for its sheer size. Trialed in multiple zones for summer performance, these new varieties are ideal for being outdoors and displayed in large containers instead of in-ground.

For consumers, the message on Deck’d Out couldn’t be simpler. This is truly the low maintenance Kalanchoe designed to “deck out” any deck or patio. They are extremely drought-tolerant, have non-stop flowering and attract loads of pollinators.

The Kalanchoe Deck’d Out series is launching with four exciting colors including Premium Pink, Radiant Rose, Mad Magenta and the bi-color California Coral. Dümmen Orange will be adding new varieties in the future, so look forward to seeing them in the company’s outdoor program.

Dümmen Orange’s new Kalanchoe Deck’d Out series can be viewed in-person at CAST 2021 by scheduling a meeting time through cast@dummenorange.com. The Dümmen Orange display will be located at 6464 Ana Bay Road in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Dümmen Orange’s CAST 2021 schedule is set for 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 27, 2021. All interested CAST attendees must confirm a visit time prior to the show.

To view the Kalanchoe Deck’d Out CAST 2021 video, click here.



For more information on Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com .

About Dümmen Orange