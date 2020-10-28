Dümmen Orange Introduces Ditto Series of VitaMum

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange, the world’s largest breeder and propagator of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials, now offers its Ditto series of VitaMum. As part of the company’s INTRINSA™ breeding program, the new mums are white rust-resistant and available in five colors: Ditto Lemon, Ditto Dark Orange, Ditto Dark Pink, Ditto Pink and Ditto White.

“Our new Ditto series showed very good results in the northeast this past season,” said Peter van Grouw, mum product captain for Dümmen Orange. “Trials confirmed the excellent habit and longevity of the colors. Dittos work especially well in combinations and pots up to eight inches.”

This series has enjoyed early success in the market for a number of reasons.

“Ditto Mums are the first commercial results from our innovative INTRINSA™ breeding program,” said QiuXia Chen product manager for pot plants at Dümmen Orange. “The white rust resistance supports our goal to introduce healthier plants which can be grown sustainably while simultaneously providing an economic benefit for growers.”

Perfectly uniform between all colors, Dittos make both the production and combinations very predictable for every grower.

The INTRINSA™ breeding program has been uniquely identified for having white rust resistance. It provides more sustainability in growing because white rust is a quarantine disease and serves as the basis for the current import restriction on mums.

For more details about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com .

About Dümmen Orange