DV Flora: Valentine’s Day Rose Care & Handling

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the staple item in every flower cooler? Roses of course! Generally, shipments of fresh cut roses are received 5-7 days prior to Valentine’s with the biggest volume being picked up or delivered on February 13th and 14th. Getting these roses from farms and into the hands of customers fresh takes superior care and handling, especially with the extended shipping and storage period needed to meet the increased demand.

Rose suppliers face challenges throughout the year at every point in the distribution chain. Among them are pathogen and ethylene control, temperature management, and correct care and handling. Despite these challenges, Valentine’s demand means suppliers have to extend their harvest and storage periods. The additional days needed means that it’s necessary every measure is taken to preserve and care for roses and spray roses along their journey to fresh.

