Everde Growers — Ever Evolving

The “debut” of Everde Growers comes after several years of strategic acquisitions and an ongoing commitment to strong customer relationships.

Last December, a brand new 100+ year company was born. This “new” company, Everde Growers, actually was the rebranding of TreeTown USA — which has a legacy of companies with more than 150 years of combined experience.

The name of the company is derived from ever and verde. Ever represents the company’s commitment to staying evergreen and verde is Spanish for green, an homage to the company’s legacy in the American southwest.

