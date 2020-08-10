Farwest Show’s New Varieties Showcase has Gone Virtual

The Farwest show isn’t happening this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see the hottest new plants hitting the market! The 2020 New Varieties Showcase has gone virtual, and you can vote for your favorites here: https://a.cstmapp.com/p/890393

Casting a vote automatically enters you into a random drawing where you have a chance to win a free all-access pass to the 2021 Farwest Show! (a $199 value)

The contest ends August 28, and the three plants with the most votes will be announced in the September issue of Digger magazine. Don’t forget to share your favorites with your friends so they can vote too!