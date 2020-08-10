Farwest Show’s New Varieties Showcase has Gone Virtual

Oregon Association of Nurseries Floral August 10, 2020

The Farwest show isn’t happening this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see the hottest new plants hitting the market! The 2020 New Varieties Showcase has gone virtual, and you can vote for your favorites here: https://a.cstmapp.com/p/890393

Casting a vote automatically enters you into a random drawing where you have a chance to win a free all-access pass to the 2021 Farwest Show! (a $199 value)

The contest ends August 28, and the three plants with the most votes will be announced in the September issue of Digger magazine. Don’t forget to share your favorites with your friends so they can vote too!

Floral

Farwest Show Calls for Entries for 2019 New Varieties Showcase

February 27, 2019 Oregon Association of Nurseries

The 2019 Farwest Show is now accepting submissions of new plant introductions for the upcoming New Varieties Showcase. The showcase is an annual highlight of the trade show, held this year on August 21–23 at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Oregon. Each year cutting-edge plant varieties from around the world are on display and judged by industry experts (and more than 5,000 show attendees) for awards and recognition.