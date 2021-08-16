2021 Farwest Show Seminars Provide Innovative Garden Center Branding and Marketing Strategies

Portland, Oregon — The 2021 Farwest Show, taking place August 18–20 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon, will offer three seminars that can help retail garden centers rejuvenate their marketing tactics and increase sales.

These sessions will provide garden center owners and green industry professionals with actionable ideas to boost sales via improved communication tactics, tools to bolster their company brand, and the latest merchandising techniques:

Ryan McEnaney is the marketing and communications manager for Bailey Nurseries and his session titled “Understanding Millennials from a Millennial Perspective” will take place 8:30–9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18.

, Ph.D., principal of Enterprising Generations LLC, will deliver “Promoting Your Family Business in Your Brand.” From 8:30 –9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, Joe Baer, CEO of ZenGenius, will present “Merchandising 101: How to Grow Your Business with Basic Visual Merchandising Techniques.”

McEnaney’s session will provide a personal and research-driven look at the Millennial demographic. He will propose communication strategies to engage with the largest generation in the United States. He will draw on his experience as a Millennial and member of the multigenerational family-owned business Bailey Nurseries to provide examples of how companies can improve their communication and marketing strategy. He will back up his experience with research-driven data, industry examples, and success stories to provide the audience with the tools that they need to keep growing their business for generations to come.

Noxel has spent more than a decade collaborating with estate attorneys, business advisers, and family business owners to develop a systematic approach to family brand strategy. More than 90% of nurseries are family-owned businesses, but how can they leverage that advantage to differentiate themselves from their competition? This session highlights four keys to family branding success, and will help business owners showcase the strengths and marketability of a home-grown business to their customers.

Baer will dazzle Farwest attendees with practical advice for visual merchandising for direct-toconsumer sales teams. In his 30-year career, Baer has worked with many top retailers around the world to enhance their displays in a functional, stylish way. Retail garden center owners and sales associates should attend this session learn about the latest trends in visual merchandising, and how to make the most of your retail space to drive sales. From small boutiques to large businesses, good merchandising techniques are they key to inspiring your customers for years to come.

Registration for the sessions is required. Convenient registration is available at https://farwestshow.com/register/. Complete details on events, daily schedules, speakers, and education for Farwest can be found at www.farwestshow.com.

The Oregon Association of Nurseries (OAN), based in Wilsonville, represents more than 700 wholesale growers, retailers, landscapers and suppliers. Oregon’s ornamental horticulture industry is one of the state’s largest agricultural commodities, with $1 billion in annual sales. Oregon’s nursery industry is a traded sector; nearly 80% of the nursery plants grown in Oregon are shipped out of state. For information, visit www.oan.org or call 503-682-5089.

The Farwest Show, the biggest green industry trade show in the West, is produced by the OAN, a trade organization that represents and serves the interests of the ornamental horticulture industry. Any revenue realized by the OAN is reinvested into the industry through education, research, marketing support and government relations. For more details on the 2021 Farwest Show, taking place August 18–20, visit www.FarwestShow.com or call 503-6825089.