Finalists announced for the AIPH International Grower of the Year Awards 2024

Nine ornamental horticulture growers from around the world have reached the finals for the AIPH International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2024.

Organised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) in collaboration with Host Sponsor IPM Essen and Founding Partner FloraCulture International (FCI), the awards recognise the ‘best of the best’ in ornamentals production.

Winners will be announced at an Awards Ceremony on 23rd January 2024 at IPM Essen hosted by Michael Perry, better known as Mr Plant Geek, and Sirekit Mol, Head of Commercial Operations for Beekenkamp Plants BV. Prior to the ceremony, AIPH will present ‘Seeds of Success’ which will feature keynote speaker Ynzo van Zanten and a panel discussion with previous IGOTY winners.

The IGOTY 2024 Finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Beyond Chrysant (Netherlands)

Fitoralia (Spain)

Greenwood Plants (UK)

Guangzhou Flower Research Center (China)

Huverba BV (Netherlands)

Kwekerij Dirk Mermans (Belgium)

Sjaak van Schie B.V. / Jacobus van Schie, Unip. Lda. (Netherlands/Portugal)

Yunnan Shining Flora Co., Ltd. (China)

Yunnan Yunxiu Flower Co., Ltd. (China)

The IGOTY Awards 2024 consists of four categories: Finished Plants and Trees, Cut Flowers and Bulbs, Young Plants and Sustainability. One winner will be crowned the ‘AIPH International Grower of the Year 2022’ and receive the ‘Gold Rose’ – the industry’s most coveted prize.

An international jury of industry experts, chaired by Horticultural Consultant Mr Tim Edwards, assessed the competition entries against specific criteria relating to economic performance, innovation, market insight, sustainability and human resources.

Commenting on the finalists, jury chair Tim Edwards said “From many high quality entries, it is always a difficult job to select those companies that should go forward for prizes in this important competition. Those that have reached this list can be sincerely proud of having done so. It is thrilling to see such high quality businesses operating in our industry.”

Tickets for ‘Seeds of Success’ and the Awards Ceremony cost only €75 (incl. VAT) per person. Groups of five tickets are available for the discounted price of €300 and groups of ten for €600. To secure your place, visit the AIPH Website.

AIPH thanks Host Sponsor IPM Essen, Founding Partner FloraCulture International, Sapphire Sponsor GLOBALG.A.P. & GGN Label, Pearl Sponsor MyPlant & Garden, and Media Partners Economía & Viveros, Guiaverde, Horticulture Week, and Pod Osłonami PL for their continued support of the awards.

Follow AIPH on: LinkedIn @AIPH; Facebook: @theAIPH; Twitter @AIPHglobal; Instagram: @aiphglobal

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next.

www.aiph.org

IGOTY Awards

Brought to you by AIPH in partnership with Founding Partner, FloraCulture International (FCI); the IGOTY awards have been championing outstanding achievement in the sector since 2009. The IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticultural production by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.