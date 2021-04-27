FloraLife Partners with Carbon Footprint Ltd. to Create Industry’s First Carbon Neutral Storage and Transport Treatment Solution

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from propagation to presentation, is announcing that its FloraLife® Express Clear ULTRA 200 carbon footprint has been assessed. The company has implemented its plan to offset the impact to create a carbon neutral product, as well as reduce its future environmental impact.

As part of the climate change aspect of its 2025 Sustainability Plan, FloraLife began examining the carbon footprint of its products, starting with its FloraLife® Express Clear ULTRA 200 storage andtransport concentrated treatment. FloraLife’s sustainability initiative is the company’s long-term plan targeted for 2025 that implements the reduce, re-use, recycle and respect principles in five commitment areas: climate change, water stewardship, product portfolio, sustainable packaging and stakeholder awareness.

To conduct the assessment, FloraLife partnered with Carbon Footprint Ltd., a leading company that specializes in carbon emission assessments, environmental strategy and planning, carbon and energy reduction and carbon offsetting.

Because of its concentrated formula, FloraLife® Express Clear ULTRA 200 requires less packaging, less volume and less transporting, resulting in an overall lower carbon footprint. However, to continue to support the carbon footprint reduction, FloraLife is offsetting the remainder through its involvement in a reforestation and deforestation reduction project by planting trees in Kenya and protecting the Amazon Rainforest, a program that is led by Carbon Footprint Ltd.

“We picked the right partner with Carbon Footprint Ltd. to help us through the process and move forward in making our products carbon neutral,” said Mark Allen, Global Product Manager, FloraLife. “The Kenya tree project was a perfect carbon offsetting project for FloraLife to become involved in because of the synergies with our growing industry.”

Carbon offsetting plays the role of balancing out the emissions that have already been caused, by supporting projects around the world that help provide solutions to climate change.

“The climate change commitment aspect of our Sustainability 2025 Plan inspired us to start looking at the carbon footprint of our products,” said Jim Daly, Vice President, FloraLife/Grower Global Operations and Corporate Research. “We believe FloraLife® Express Clear ULTRA 200 is the first carbon neutral bucket solution available in the industry.”

Available globally in a range of sizes from 250 mL to 1,000L (8oz. to 264 gal.), FloraLife® Express Clear ULTRA 200 is a unique and innovative storage and transport solution in a concentrated formula. The premium solution is appropriate for use with all flower and foliage types to keep fully hydrated and fed without having to recut the stems, which reduces labor and shipping costs, as well as waste.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer.

For more information on FloraLife® Express Clear ULTRA 200 or the company’s carbon neutral program, contact Mark Allen, Global Product Manager, at mallen@smithersoasis.com.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise of the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures floral foam products, postharvest products, growing media and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture industry. OASIS® and FloraLife® are registered trademarks of Smithers-Oasis Company and represent two of the company’s most recognizable brands. The businesses selling these brands were founded in 1954 and 1938, respectively. With more than 60 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also develops specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including packaging, impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately-owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.