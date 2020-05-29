Flowers of Colombia Paid Tribute to a New York Hospital

Bogota – “Flowers of Colombia continues to pay tribute to those who through effort and dedication have contributed to the well-being of society during the pandemic. On this occasion, we wanted to support the emotional and mental well-being of the Elmhurst Hospital staff in New York, one of the institutions that has absorbed the greatest impact from the Covid-19 crisis”, said Augusto Solano, president of Asocolflores.

This initiative was organized by the participants of the annual International Flower Festival in New York, celebrated each July, which has been supported for more than 10 years by Asocolflores to promote Colombian culture, folklore, traditions and heritage in the United States.

“The colors, textures and aromas of Colombian roses, carnations, astromelias and chrysanthemums were brought to the hospital’s healthcare professionals, seeking to help them cope with the intense emotional pressure they have been under during the current emergency”, Mr. Solano added.

During the tribute, a minute of silence was observed for all those who died as a result of the pandemic, and other expressions of support were seen and heard as thanks to the tenacity and hard work of this Hospital´s medical staff.

Mr. Solano, president of Asocolflores, highlighted that the Colombian flower sector is a leader in sustainability, and was a first responder to the economic and social development issues and respect for the environment challenges that have taken force on all continents. “We must not forget that health and well-being play an extremely important role in the Sustainable Development Agenda, and that today, more than ever, we must remember that the role of doctors, regardless of their country of origin, has been fundamental to the development of society, and will be ever more so in forging a new future for human beings.