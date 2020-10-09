Four Star Greenhouse: Plan Your Small-Pot Production to Maximize Sales

“The first decision growers should make is ‘What do I grow and for what season?’” says Brian Bourdon. “Some plants are definitely better for growing in different seasons.”

He notes the best plants for early spring crops are those that flower early and readily, don’t need a lot of manipulation, and can handle some cold temperatures at retail. “We recommend varieties like Nemesia, Bright Lights™ Osteospermum, Bidens and Boldly® Pelargonium.”

“Most varieties will work for Mother’s Day or Memorial Day main spring season,” explains Bourdon. “Depending on the type of liner you choose, you can easily turn these varieties around very successfully in your greenhouse.”

