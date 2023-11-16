Gardening in 2024: Monrovia Introduces the Top 12 Distinctive Plants for the Season

Azusa, California – There is so much to look forward to in the 2024 garden. Consumer insights and design trends show that gardening can bring much more to our lives than just beautiful spaces. From creating a connection to the world around us, feeding pollinators and our families, adding joy and enhancing our ability to relax and rejuvenate, gardening has never been a more powerful antidote to the stresses of daily life. The newest, quality-grown varieties from Monrovia can help you create a space that is uniquely yours.

“At Monrovia, we grow such a diverse selection of plants,” said Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer at Monrovia. “That makes it tough to choose the top new plants. But after years of trialing and testing, we pick only the best performing varieties that bring gardeners the features they want. The upcoming year is not just about new, it is all about more – more and longer-lasting blooms, easier care, unique forms and colors, more fragrance. These are the plants that provide solutions for how we’re living today and add more beauty to the garden.”

Here’s a look at the top 12 distinctive plants for 2024.

Seaside Serenade® Kitty Hawk Hydrange a

The newest member of the Seaside Serenade® hydrangea collection is pretty and pink. Kitty Hawk’s star-shaped flowers emerge a lime green then transition to a beautiful soft pink. This hydrangea features strong stems and thick deep green foliage that highlight the stunning blooms. Beautiful in the landscape, Kitty Hawk also makes a spectacular container plant. Zones 5-9.

Heavenly Ascent® Climbing Rose

Heavenly Ascent® Pink Climbing Rose brings beautiful fragrance and a classic cottage look to your landscape. This smaller climber features fragrant, creamy-pink blooms and reaches 8 feet tall. This continuous blooming rose is a must-have for gardeners who are drawn to the nostalgia and romance design trend. Look for Heavenly Ascent® Red too. Full sun. Zones 5-9.

Bridal Veil® Agapanthus

Bridal Veil® Agapanthus packs loads of bright, beautiful blooms in a compact habit. The stunning white flowers cover strong stems that reach only about a foot high. This agapanthus is perfect for mass planting or in containers. A perennial in Zones 7-11, it can be grown as an annual in cooler climates.

Itsy Bitsy® Peach Miniature Ros e

Beautiful things come in small packages! This is especially true of the new Itsy Bitsy® Peach Miniature Rose. The abundant blooms range in color from soft peach to orange-yellow, covering the plant in sunny color. Itsy Bitsy stays compact, reaching only 18 to 24 inches tall, making it an excellent choice for containers or planted en masse in the landscape. Zones 5-9.

Angel’s Blush® Abeli a

Exceptionally cold tolerant and compact, this new abelia adds bright and cheery foliage to any front yard. The stable, green and white variegated leaves take on a hint of rosy-pink in cooler weather. In trials, Angel’s Blush remained evergreen down to 2º F. Recommended for Zones 7-9, it stays compact, topping out at 2 feet tall and 3 feet wide.

Shear Genius™ Cotoneaster

Discovered by Dan Hinkley, this evergreen shrub features fine foliage in an upright and narrow form. Shear Genius is an excellent boxwood replacement and is perfect for hedges or for shearing into formal shapes. Zones 7-9.

Eau de Parfum™ Berry Ros e

Big, romantic, and fragrant blooms are on-trend for 2024, and Monrovia’s Eau de Parfum™ Rose series delivers. Lush, beautifully scented flowers cover these easy-care shrubs. These disease-resistant roses are available in Berry (pictured), Bling, Blush and Bubbly. Zones 4-8

Golden Child™ Eastern Arborvita e

If you’re looking for a truly head-turning shrub, Golden Child™ Eastern Arborvitae is it. This easy-to-grow, compact, globe-shaped arborvitae glows in the garden with beautiful, finely cut foliage that shows excellent sun and heat tolerance. In the winter the foliage takes on bronze hues. Zones 5-9.

Swan Lake® Mock Orange

Fragrant plants take your garden to the next level, and Swan Lake® Mock Orange pops with abundant blooms and the scent of grape soda. This North American native selection stays naturally rounded and reaches six feet tall and wide. Recommended for Zones 4-8.

LittleOne® Blue Holl y

This exciting and exclusive new holly is the only truly compact variety with an excellent berry set. LittleOne® stays compact, reaching only 3 to 4 feet tall and wide, with dense glossy green foliage and bright red berries. This evergreen shrub is also very cold hardy, thriving in Zones 5-9.

Bountiful™ Baby Blueberr y

Abundant gardens feature edible perennials. The key is choosing varieties that are beautiful in addition to being productive. Bountiful™ Baby Blueberry stays compact with attractive, deep green foliage that turns burgundy red through the fall and winter. The oblong fruits are sweet and plentiful. Zones 5-9.

Surreal Semponiu m

Groundbreaking genetics bring us this architecturally beautiful succulent collection. A cross between Aeonium and Semponium delivers the rosette look with increased hardiness. The Surreal collection features five new varieties including Diamond, Destiny, Miss Frosty, Sienna and Vortex.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.